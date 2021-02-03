Kim Kardashian has been working with high-profile attorney Laura Wasser on her pending divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Has Little Contact with Kanye West, Source Says: 'She Has a Divorce Plan in Place'

Kim Kardashian may legally still be married to Kanye West, but she's already begun living her life on her own.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple, who married in 2014, now have minimal communication as they continue to move toward an official split.

"Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives," says the source. "They have no contact."

After stopping marriage counseling with West last month, the source says Kardashian doesn't seem bothered by the idea of raising their four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May — on her own.

"Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy," says the source.

When it comes to officially ending her marriage, the source says "she has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready."

The source further adds that "her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premieres March 18, and that she will likely "file for divorce when the season has aired."

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the KUWTK star, 40, plans to end her marriage with West, 43, and has been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider told PEOPLE. "And Kim is okay with it."

As the reality star works towards her law degree and continues to fight for criminal justice reform, she wants to keep her focus on her children and her career.

And according to a source, Kardashian no longer feels like her life and personal goals align with West's, especially following his 2020 presidential run and controversial Twitter rants.