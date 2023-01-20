Kim Kardashian Schools Harvard Students During Surprise Visit

Kim Kardashian arrived at the hallowed halls of Harvard University on Friday with TV cameras in tow.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur, 42, made an unexpected visit to Harvard Business School on Friday morning as a guest lecturer for the the fourth-annual installment of "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer" session led by entrepreneurs. The visit proved to be quite a surprise for staff and students, most of whom were unaware she and SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede would be in attendance for the event.

Dressed in a wide-leg pinstripe black pantsuit and black leather trench coat with pointy-toed boots, Kim was dropped off at HBS on Friday morning and "was basically whisked inside the building," according to an attendee. She joined the classroom session and discussed her various business ventures.

"She talked about what she'd been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS," one attendee told PEOPLE. "She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture."

Upon her departure from the school, Kim caught the eyes of waiting cameras but still made time to greet fans and followers.

"She really looked just like she did on TV. she was stunning, and it was exactly how she's pictured. That's exactly what she looks like," the source added. "When she was leaving, she waved at us and said hi as she was walking out."

Before her session at Harvard, Kardashian drove by and snapped a photo of The Embrace on Boston Common. The new memorial commemorates the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Earlier Friday morning, Kardashian headed to Equinox at the Ritz-Carlton, Boston Common for a workout, where she was spotted using the stair-climber machine.

However, her visit didn't prove to be a long one. After flying into Boston late Thursday evening, Kardashian's private plane had already departed Boston by Friday afternoon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Kardashian's trip to Harvard will be featured later this year on The Kardashians, which steams exclusively on Hulu.