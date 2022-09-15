Kim Kardashian Is 'Happily Single' After Pete Davidson Split But Says Next Beau Could Be a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is single, and not necessarily looking to mingle — though she does have an idea for a potential future suitor in mind.

The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday evening, where she opened up about the status of her dating life with host James Corden.

After Corden, 44, pointed out that Kardashian isn't seeing anyone and is "happily single" — which the mother of four agreed to — the host then asked the reality star how she looks for a partner.

"I haven't really thought about it, because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that," Kardashian began. "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to ... go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Then, sharing some ideas for where she could find her next love, she said, "Maybe [I could go to] a hospital and meet a doctor, [or] a law firm."

Kim Kardashian. The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

She added, "I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney [next]. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

Kardashian's talk about being single on The Late Late Show came about a month after she and Pete Davidson called it quits.

The SKIMS founder and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum — who were first romantically linked in October 2021 — broke up after nine months of dating.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. "They both travel all the time, and it was hard."

Kardashian and Davidson's relationship marked the first for the television star after her split from Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February 2021.

Together, Kardashian and West share four children: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on CBS.