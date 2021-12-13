Kim Kardashian Hangs Kanye West's Stocking with Her Lavish Christmas Decor amid Ongoing Divorce

Kim Kardashian included a stocking for estranged husband Kanye West as part of her Christmas decorations after requesting to be declared legally single last week

Kim Kardashian is keeping her co-parenting game strong this holiday season amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, showed off her lavish Christmas decorations on her and her 8-year-old daughter North's joint TikTok account with a video featuring a glimpse at the family's six matching white stockings, including one embroidered with "Kanye."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The footage, which was set to Mariah Carey's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," showed off the festive white faux trees which lined the hallway and a towering tree covered in fake snow and white lights, which was next to a pair of plastic baby deer.

The parents of four, who wed in May 2014, share daughters North and Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½. Since Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

Last Friday, the SKIMS mogul asked a judge to declare her legally single, to restore her maiden name and to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status in their divorce proceedings.

The mom of four's legal motion comes after repeated pleas on West's behalf to reunite their family. Last Thursday at his Free Larry Hoover concert, he dedicated his song "Runaway" to Kardashian. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he sang, before adding: "More specifically, Kimberly."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian "knows where Kanye's head is," adding that the reality star "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with."

"She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him," the source added. "She is just trying to be respectful about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Has a Grammy-Winning Pianist Play Christmas Music to Wake Her Kids 'Every Morning' of December