Kim Kardashian 'Had Some Trust Issues' with Kanye West During Their Marriage, Source Says
The lyrics in one of Kanye West’s latest songs seem to hint at him previously cheating on ex Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West's latest album, Donda, appears to include multiple references to his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West — but none were a surprise to the reality star, a source tells PEOPLE.
The lyrics in one song in particular, "Hurricane," seem to hint that West, 44, cheated on Kardashian West, 40, after their first two children were born. "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.
Amid the speculation about West's apparent infidelity, the source says that "there were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye has apologized about."
"It was hurtful things that made Kim upset," the insider adds. "Kim has had some trust issues. This is partly why their marriage didn't work out."
The source also notes that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knew about the lyrics in Donda prior to Sunday's release.
"Kim was made aware that the lyrics in some of Kanye's new songs were very personal and about their relationship," the source says. "It wasn't a surprise to her."
Reps for Kardashian West and West did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
West and Kardashian West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. This February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from the rapper after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid.
Another insider recently told PEOPLE that though the SKIMS founder has been publicly supporting West at his listening parties — including appearing in a recreation of their 2014 wedding at last week's controversial event — she is still moving forward with the divorce.
"They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce," the source said. "It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable."
Their focus has now shifted away from their personal issues to their children, the source said.
"The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids," the insider added. "Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim. She only filed because they had issues that they couldn't solve. She will always love Kanye though."
