Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ

"I know that's really creepy," Kim Kardashian said, before clarifying that the intimate action, which took place in the Beverly Hills Hotel, was not performed in the lobby

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 12:00 AM

Kim Kardashian wasn't afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, met up with her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, and she revealed she had gotten intimate with Pete, 28, during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"I know that's really creepy," she added with a laugh.

After sharing the story, MJ, 88, expressed concerns about her granddaughter's choice of location to have intercourse. "Not in the lobby?" she asked.

"Not in the lobby!" Kim exclaimed. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

Despite the awkward topic, MJ wasn't fazed. "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA); Mary Jo Campbell are seen on March 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian (center) with Pete Davidson and Grandma MJ. Paul Morigi/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Later in the conversation, Kim spoke to her family about how Pete was set to join Blue Origin's 20th mission to space. Despite her reservations about the trip, Kim said she was "really excited" for Pete.

"He's really gonna go with Jeff Bezos," she said, before receiving a phone call from Pete.

After putting Pete on speaker phone, Kim told him, "I'm with my mom, my grandma and Khloé. My grandma says she misses you."

"I miss her, too!" Pete responded.

Kris then questioned Pete about his trip, asking him if Bezos was joining him and if he had a will, should something go wrong. "I'm making one now," he joked.

When Kris asked if he was nervous, Pete responded, "Nah, my personal life is scarier, to be completely honest," referencing the then-ongoing drama between him and Kim's ex, Kanye West.

"I can't wait to get the f--- away from everybody ... I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe," he joked.

In a confessional, Kris said of their romance: "Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her."

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm. Pete formally confirmed his relationship with Kim to PEOPLE in February, calling her his "girlfriend."

By August, the couple had parted ways. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Even though the pair has now split, Pete has been mentioned multiple times on season 2 of The Kardashians.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> on vacation
Kim Kardashian (left) and Pete Davidson (right). Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim opened up about why he dates "hot girls" in last week's episode of The Kardashians. (Prior to dating Kim, Pete had been linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others.)

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

In another candid conversation, Kim spoke to Khloé about her natural trust in Pete. "You asked me something once. You said, 'How do you trust Pete?'" Kim said. "And I'm like, 'I just do. Like, it's a feeling.'"

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Khloé Kardashian Wonders 'How Do You Trust?' in Chat with Kim Kardashian About Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian 'Felt Comfortable' with Pete Davidson Going to Space — But Reveals Why It's Not for Her
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal Because She Wouldn't Be 'Proud' of Relationship
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Is 'Just Not Ready' to Date Yet and Sees Herself with 'Absolutely No One'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kim Kardashian Says 'The Kardashians' ' Season 2 Premiere Gets 'Seriously Deep': Fans 'Will Be Really Surprised'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson — and the NSFW Reason She Made the First Move!
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunion 'Not in the Cards' After Relationship 'Ran Its Course': Sources
Khloé Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian 'Is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, According to Sister Khloé Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
See All of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Photos Together
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split Following 9 Months of Dating: Source