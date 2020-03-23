Kim Kardashian Says Her Grandma MJ Has Been in Coronavirus Self-Quarantine for 'Over a Month'

Kim Kardashian West is helping her grandmother MJ get through self-quarantine.

Kardashian West revealed that Kris Jenner‘s 85-year-old mom has been staying inside her house for the past month due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In an Instagram story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, said she decided to surprise MJ with some beignets to help lift her spirits.

“I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram Story over the weekend, according to the DailyMail. “She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.”

Kardashian West used Christina Millian’s company Beignet Box to send the sweet treats.

“She’s been really cautious, so I’m so excited to send these to her specifically,” she said. “I’m going to surprise her.”

Because MJ is over the age of 65 and has suffered previous health conditions, including surviving breast cancer, she is considered high-risk to contract the coronavirus should she come in contact with it.

Along with MJ, the rest of the Kardashian family have been staying in their respective homes and practicing social distancing to try and contain the spread of viral illness.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been regularly reminding their followers to stay home and abide by guidelines set in place by government officials. Last week, Kim implored her fans to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the family is “taking the social-distancing very seriously,” adding that Rob Kardashian‘s birthday celebrations had been “postponed.” (He turned 33 on Tuesday.)

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source said, explaining that the sisters and their children haven’t had playdates and are keeping everyone apart.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.