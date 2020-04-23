Kim Kardashian Reveals Grandma MJ Has a 'Creep' Instagram Account to Check Up on Her Family

Image zoom Byron Cohen via Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is revealing her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon's secret to keeping up with the Kardashian family.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West posted a sweet Instagram shot with her "favorite ladies," mom Kris Jenner, and the momager's 85-year-old mother, Shannon.

In the photo, the three generations of women show off their matching blonde hairstyles while each sporting a version of a cream-colored top.

The SKIMS founder, 39, also noted a little-known "fun fact" about her grandmother's social media activity.

"My grandma has a creep IG account to see what we're all up to," the reality star dished.

Shannon has been staying inside her house for over a month due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Kardashian West revealed in March.

In an Instagram story last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she decided to surprise Shannon with some beignets to help lift her spirits.

“I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram Story. “She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.”

“She’s been really cautious, so I’m so excited to send these to her specifically,” she said. “I’m going to surprise her.”

Because Shannon is over the age of 65 and has suffered previous health conditions, including surviving breast cancer, she is considered high-risk to contract the coronavirus should she come in contact with it.

Along with Shannon the rest of the Kardashian family has been staying in their respective homes and practicing social distancing to try and contain the spread of viral illness.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been regularly reminding their followers to stay home and abide by guidelines set in place by government officials. In mid-March, Kardashian West spoke out on her Instagram Story and implored her fans to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

