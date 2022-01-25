Kim Kardashian Visits L.A. Coffee Shop with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

On Monday, the 41-year-old Skims mogul joined the former first lady and her daughter at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park.

For the casual outing, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a long black jacket with tall neon green boots. Hillary, 74, dressed in a gray pantsuit, while Chelsea, 41, wore a mid sleeve black sweater with a pleated black skirt.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the meeting was tied to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to Deadline, the show is titled Gutsy Women and inspired by their best-selling novel The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

And Kardashian certainly fits the description. Along with starring in her family's reality series and launching her own fashion and skincare brand, Kardashian has also used her platform to advocate for an array of social causes — particularly prison reform — over the past few years.

Kardashian's passion for social justice has also inspired her to study law. Last month, she passed the baby bar exam — a key test in her bid to become an attorney.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses 😉)."

"In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate," she continued. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

As for her own political affiliations, Kardashian publicly endorsed Hillary when she was running against Trump in the 2016 election.