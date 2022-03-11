The couple made their Instagram debut on Friday, with Kardashian sharing two photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian

Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official with Pete Davidson After Being Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official!

The couple made their debut on the social media platform on Friday, with Kardashian, 41, sharing two photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one image, the pair was snapped laying on the floor as Davidson leaned back into Kardashian's lap and looked up at his girlfriend. The other photo featured Kardashian and Davidson in a blurry, black and white selfie.

"Whose car are we gonna take?!" Kardashian captioned the Instagram slideshow, which also included photos of her in a sparkly coat and silver thigh-high boots.

"I love this," Kardashian's sister, Khloé, commented.

kim kardashian, pete davidson Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder and the actor first made headlines in October 2021 while sharing an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, which marked Kardashian's hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Since then, the couple has gone on dates in Staten Island (Davidson's hometown) and vacationed in the Bahamas together at the start of the new year.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2021 that Kardashian "is so into" Davidson, adding, "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian's friends were excited to see her happy with Davidson. "Everyone around her is just happy she's happy," the source said.

kim kardashian, pete davidson Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Recently, Kardashian opened up in an interview with Variety, telling the outlet that she plans to take viewers into how she and Davidson first met and the details about their relationship on her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"I have not filmed with him," she told Variety. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she continued, adding that viewers will get to see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

She added, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Kardashian and Davidson's Instagram debut comes shortly after she was declared legally single earlier this month amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.