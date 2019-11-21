Kim Kardashian Says Rob Kardashian Will Attend Family Thanksgiving: 'We Love Having Him Around'

Three weeks after he briefly reemerged into the public eye, Kim Kardashian West is sharing an update on her brother Rob Kardashian.

“He’s doing great,” Kim, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “You know, he’s definitely more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that.”

“He’ll be around for Thanksgiving, he’s been around a lot for the past year or two,” she added. “We love having him around. He’s doing really good.”

Rob, 32, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the spotlight. But in June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, and a few months later, he showed off his slimmed-down figure while celebrating Halloween with his family.

For the holiday, Rob and his 3-year-old daughter Dream matched as Papa Troll and Poppy Troll from the DreamWorks’ film, complete with pink wigs.

Much to everyone’s surprise, he also decided to attend sister Kendall Jenner‘s star-studded Halloween/birthday bash at the Blind Dragon in Los Angeles, marking his first public appearance in about a year.

Kylie Jenner, 22, even posted a photo with Kendall, 24, and their brother from the evening.

“5am birthday adventures with my two fav people,” she captioned the rare shot. (No one in the family had posted a recent photo of Rob in several months.)

And Kendall was especially touched. “Best bday present ever,” she commented.

A source recently told PEOPLE a renewed dedication to health and fitness is to thank for the long-reclusive star’s newfound confidence.

“Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier,” the source said. “Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.”

“He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends,” the source added. “Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.”