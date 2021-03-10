"If it's hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!!" the reality star said on Instagram after sharing several videos of hail at her house

Kim Kardashian Gets Very Excited as She Confuses Hail with Snow in California: ‘I’m Not a Meteorologist’

Like many who live in Southern California, Kim Kardashian was surprised to see the hail storm that hit the Los Angeles area on Wednesday — though the reality star had the weather phenomenon confused with another.

Kardashian, 40, shared several videos on her Instagram Story Wednesday exclaiming about the "snow" at her house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's snowing, and I'm in Calabasas," Kardashian said in one video, zooming in on hail accumulating on the sidewalk. "I don't know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane."

In another video, the SKIMS founder held out her hand to catch some of the pellets, adding, "this is crazy."

Image zoom Kim Kardashian | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"This is really crazy. How is this happening?" she continued, in another video walking over to her basketball court. "This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow. This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane."

Scooping up a handful of hail, she said, "this is a trip, like, it's snowing in Calabasas."

Several fans seem to have pointed out to Kardashian that the white pellets were not snow, but hail, as she soon posted a message on her Story saying, "OK OK I get the message!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW!"

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm not a meteorologist people!!!!" she continued. "Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain't one!"

The mother of four concluded that the hail might as well be snow: "If it's hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR"

Kardashian seemed to take her mistake all in good fun, as she went on to repost several tweets about her mix-up, and added laughter emojis to many of them.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Kardashian is no meteorologist, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that snow in some parts of Southern California this week is a possibility — just over 3,500 feet.

A storm heading south from the Bay Area arrived in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday night, causing thunder in some areas as well as the hail Kardashian so well documented.