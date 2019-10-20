Kim Kardashian Gets Her Makeup Done by Kylie Jenner as Her 39th Birthday Celebrations Begin

It’s never too early to start celebrating your birthday!

Kim Kardashian West kicked off her birthday celebrations in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday night, two days before officially turning 39. In honor of the festivities, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced that she would be using a “special makeup artist” for the occasion: her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

A sweet video posted on Kardashian West’s Instagram Story shows the two sisters in the bathroom together as Jenner, 22, applied some cosmetics onto the mother of four’s cheeks. Afterwards, Jenner turned to look at her own face in the mirror, which was still covered in setting powder.

“Look at your powder,” Kardashian West quipped.

The KKW Beauty mogul went on to share a few clips of the bash’s festive decorations, which included pink balloons, a special birthday hat and badge, as well as a “Kim Day” sign.

“So cute,” the reality star remarked.

Later on in the evening, after appearing to have a festive dinner, Kardashian West and her loved ones played Cards Against Humanity.

Missing from the bash was Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West, who was in Jamaica for a Sunday Service performance.

West, who always goes all out when it comes to celebrating his wife, kicked off Kardashian West’s birthday weekend last year by filling their Hidden Hills home with flowers — and surprising her with a piano serenade.

“This is what I wake up to, guys,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!” she added. “Love you so much babe.”

In the affectionate 2018 birthday message, West shared that he “will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

Her family also packed on the touching tributes last year, with her sister Khloé Kardashian calling her “super woman.”

“I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become,” she continued, noting that she “would be lost” without the mother of four.

“I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving,” she added. “I love you!! Until the end of time, I love you!!!”