Kim Kardashian West went all out on Christmas gifts for her famous family this past holiday!

On Tuesday, Kardashian West, 38, revealed she bought Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini handbags for her daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 mos, and nieces Penelope, 6, Dream, 2, Stormi, 11 mos, and True, 8 mos.

“I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan,” Kardashian West wrote over the Instagram Stories photo, which showed the multicolored bags from the Takashi Murakami Collection, which launched in 2003.

In total, Kardashian West brought back eight bags, explaining she “kept one for myself and extras for the future,” after a fan asked who the remaining purses were for.

Shortly after, Kylie Jenner shared a video of Stormi receiving the gift on Instagram. “Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can’t,” Jenner, 21, captioned the shot.

In the clip, Stormi can be seen beaming with excitement as Jenner hands her the bag. At first, the toddler hugs the bag and later throws it over her shoulder, proving she’s a little fashionista in training.

Making the clip even more luxurious, Stormi can be seen sitting on top of a plush KAWS chair, a collaboration between KAWS and Brazilian designers Humberto and Fernando Campana. The high-limited chairs are considered more art than furniture.

How much the chair cost is not clear but the designers’ plush toy chairs, which are not made from the pricey KAWS toys, cost upwards of $30,000.

Nonetheless, this wasn’t the only over-the-top Kardashian Christmas moment.

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West hosted the annual Kardashian/Jenner holiday party at their Hidden Hills home. The event usually takes place mom Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas pad.

The famous couple transformed their $60 million compound into a star-studded winter wonderland for one night, and according to an expert’s estimation, it cost them around $1.3 million.

PEOPLE spoke to Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, to help tally the cost of everything from acres of (very real) snow to a tunnel of 10,000 lights designed for selfies — and a forest of fine-art tree sculptures that look straight out of Whoville.

The Kardashian Wests hired Mindy Weiss to conjure their holiday magic, explains Greer. Weiss has orchestrated the weddings of Ciara and Russell Wilson and Heidi Klum and Seal, as well as Jessica Simpson‘s baby shower. Her fee is typically 20 percent of the event’s total cost, says Ashley Greer.

Their backyard became the centerpiece of the over-the-top celebration as it boasted a hill that guests like Paris Hilton went sledding down.

“It’s unclear how much of Kim and Kanye’s three-acre property was coated in the snow,” Greer says. “But based on their online pricing of bags of snow, I would estimate that if they covered just one acre including installation and removal — yes, someone does have to pick that up — you are looking at a price tag of $350,000.”

The temporary change in landscape was created by The Trask House, according to Weiss’ Instagram post. According to Greer, they likely used 200 tons of real ice, chopped into snow to make the hill. Greer estimates the cost at around $35,000.

The compound also held a faux mountain-shaped tent hiding a party — and a caroling John Legend! — inside.