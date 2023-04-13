Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'

"Walk slow, take it in, this only happens once," Kim Kardashian told sister Kourtney before her wedding to Travis Barker on their Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 13, 2023 01:00 PM
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty

Kim Kardashian gave her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker some sisterly advice before her wedding to Travis Barker.

On the couple's new wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Kourtney, 43, experienced some wedding jitters before her nuptials in Portofino, Italy.

As she got ready for the big day, Kourtney said, "I have just felt so emotional all day," adding, "I hate being the center of attention."

"I feel like, shaky. I feel like a banana is what I need. At this point, I have a Xanax in my room," she told her glam team. "I'm just like, shaking, I'm like, do I need to do jumping jacks? But also my legs are shaking. I feel like what if my legs collapse when I'm walking?"

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

In an interview alongside Travis, 47, she recalled, "I remember the day of being in the glam room getting ready and Irinel [De León], who was doing my hair, was like, 'Are you OK?' And I was like, 'Wait, no, I'm actually not OK.'"

In the final moments before the ceremony, Kim, 42, gave her sister some practical advice about walking down the aisle.

"One piece that I'll give you is when I was walking down the aisle in Italy, I had the long train and I was so nervous that it was either gonna come off, that I walked so fast," she shared of her 2014 nuptials to ex-husband Kanye West in Florence, Italy.

She advised, "Walk slow, take it in, this only happens once."

The ceremony in Italy marked Kourtney and Travis's third wedding celebration. They first tied the knot in a headline-making Las Vegas wedding, occurring at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards. Although the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, 2022 before the larger fête.

Kourtney admitted to having "so much anxiety" surrounding their larger ceremony in Italy because it was "such a vulnerable moment" they chose to share with others. Travis also acknowledged his nerves, saying he wasn't sure he'd "be able to say my vows without crying."

This was Kourtney's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.

