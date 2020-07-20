"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source exclusively tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian Is 'Furious' at Kanye West for Talking About North at Campaign Rally: Source

Kim Kardashian West wants husband Kanye West to keep their personal life out of his presidential ambitions.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian is "furious" with West after he revealed that they'd considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North, in 2013.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source says. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

The source adds that Kardashian West's main concern is how her husband's revelations about their private life may affect their four children (North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months).

"She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them," the source says. "Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."

A second insider adds that the couple's relationship has begun to suffer due to West's behavior.

"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly," the insider says.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The shocking admission came during the rapper's first campaign rally for his unlikely 2020 presidential bid in South Carolina over the weekend. West sobbed while recalling the moment he found out Kardashian West was pregnant while they were dating.

"In the Bible, it says, 'Thou shall not kill,'" he said. "I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, ‘Uh oh.' "

"She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," West continued.

The rapper said he had a revelation from God to keep the child.

"I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child,' " he said.

At the rally, West seemingly admitted that Kardashian did not know he planned to share the personal anecdote.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child," he said.

West announced his intention to run for president earlier this month. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the move left many in his inner circle concerned about his mental health.

"Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again," the source said.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried," the source added. "The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."

In a recent interview with Forbes, which the magazine described as occurring over "four rambling hours,” the rapper addressed his mental health, saying, "You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

Following years of speculation from fans —particularly after he was hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency" in November 2016 just after canceling his Saint Pablo tour — West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover.

"I had never been diagnosed until I was 39," he said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy soon afterward "But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."