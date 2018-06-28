Kim Kardashian Forces Tristan Thompson to Unblock Her on Instagram as They Mark Khloé's Birthday

It might be Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday, but it’s Kim Kardashian West who’s getting one major present.

The KKW beauty mogul, 37, celebrated her sister’s 34th birthday on Wednesday and documented all of it on her Instagram Story.

Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s boyfriend, was also present at the festivities so Kim took the opportunity to rebuild their relationship – well, their social media relationship at least.

“All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?” she asked, revealing to all of her fans that Thompson, 27, had blocked the TV reality star on Instagram in the wake of his cheating scandal.

Thompson, who was in the background with Khloé standing over his shoulder, began to laugh.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson

“For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right,” he said. “I got you.”

“Was that a yes?” Kim asked him, to which Thompson said, “Si.”

kim kardashian instagra story, june 27, 2018

Kim celebrated but then decided to make Thompson unblock her then and there. Taking out his phone, Thompson pulled up Kim’s profile on his Instagram feed which read “Blocked.”

“There’s no going back now,” he said, as he unblocked her.

Kim wasn’t the only one Thompson blocked. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star discovered that Khloé’s longtime friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq had also been blocked on social media by the NBA star.

“Wait, what was that? You unblocked Malika and Khadijah?” Kim asked him in disbelief. She quickly moved the camera to the twin sisters to tell them and capture their reactions of shock.

Kim Kardashian instagram story june 27, 2018

As everyone from the Haqq twins to Khloé to Thompson began to speak at once to discuss what had occurred, Kim called everyone to order with a loud, “This is a birthday party!”

Being a birthday there was, of course, lots of gifts with the mother of three and her daughter North giving Khloé a custom Balenciaga handbag with dollar bill prints on it.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé excitedly showed the bag to the 5-year-old girl, telling her, “Do you know what this stands for? Khlo-money!”

The birthday girl cooked everyone a dinner of butter crust chicken with a table setting adorned with different colored plates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kim wished her little sister a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo of their two daughters Chicago and True — 10 weeks and 5 months old, respectively.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kim captioned the photo, with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

She continued, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

While Thompson and the mother of one seem to be doing well despite a cheating scandal that occurred in April just days before Khloé was due to give birth, a source told PEOPLE that the reconciliation didn’t go over well with the KarJenner clan.

Despite that, the insider said the family “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”