Kim Kardashian Flies to Wyoming to See Kanye West After Voicing Concern for His Mental Health

Kim Kardashian West has traveled to Wyoming to see her husband Kanye West following his string of alarming tweets.

On Monday, Kardashian flew to Cody, where she was reunited with West. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, the couple sat next to one another in a car during a stop at a Wendy's.

In the first photo, West and Kardashian, who sported dark sunglasses for the outing, appear to gaze out the window of the vehicle in the same direction. And in the second snap, the couple looks down at their respective phones. Both images appear to show the Keeping Up with the Kardashians without her wedding ring.

Kardashian's visit comes after she addressed her husband's recent behavior on Wednesday, asking fans for "compassion" after the rapper accused her and her mom Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up" in a since-deleted tweet. West, 43, also claimed that he had been considering divorcing Kardashian for years.

A source recently told PEOPLE that West's tweets, which coincide with his attempt at a presidential run, come amid a new cycle in the rapper's bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian, 39, began her statement. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she wrote. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

Last Monday, West asked Kardashian and Jenner, 64, to contact him, claiming on Twitter they were trying to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted, referring to his comments about daughter North during his first campaign rally. (He announced July 4 that he was running for president in the 2020 election.)

"Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up," he continued, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why," he wrote in another tweet.

The tweets continued the next night, with the rapper claiming that he had been looking to end his marriage since November 2018, when Kardashian consulted with rapper Meek Mill during a criminal justice reform summit.

West also called out Jenner — whom he nicknamed "Kris Jong-Un" — tweeting, "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do."

The couple wed in 2014 and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months.

The drama began July 19, when West held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, two weeks after announcing his 2020 presidential bid. At one point, he sobbed as he revealed that they'd considered getting an abortion when Kardashian became pregnant with North in 2012.

Prior to West's erratic behavior, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian and West had been discussing a split for some time.

An insider confirmed that the "divorce had been in the process for several weeks."

A second source with knowledge of the situation said, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not return PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.