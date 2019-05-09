Kim Kardashian West is continuing to help former prison inmates in any way she can.

Azaria Algarin of Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed how Kardashian West, 38, not only responded to a letter her brother Paul Algarin — who was incarcerated over the course of seven years — wrote to her while in prison, but the reality star also she flew in after the 2019 Met Gala to meet with him.⁣

“Recently my brother was released from central prison where he served an accumulation of 7 years,” Azaria captioned a post shared Tuesday, which featured a series of Instagram photos of her and her brother meeting Kardashian West and Kanye West. (Azaria has since deleted the caption.) “Throughout my brothers time in prison he shared his dreams, aspirations, and goals with me- I always thought some were unrealistic & silly.⁣”

“He asked me for Kim’s address so he could send her a letter & I rolled my eyes & never sent I,” Azaria added. “Eventually my mom sent it to him so he would stop harassing us.”

To Azaria’s surprise, Kardashian West responded — and then some.

In addition to taking the time to fly out to Charlotte, Kardashian West also brought her doctor with her to help start the procedure of removing 24-year-old Paul’s facial tattoos. ⁣

“Fast forward to yesterday. Kim flew in to CLT with her doctor to have lunch with us & start the procedure of removing my brothers face tattoos,” Azaria added. “Never in a million years did I think Kim would write him back (or even read his letter), fly in right after the met gala (not to mention her 4th baby is due at any minute), invest in our family & laugh / relate to us over the smallest things.”

“I’m so proud of my brother for taking steps in the right direction. Our relationship hasn’t been the easiest,” she admitted. “I pushed him away for years out of hurt for his absence, but yesterday was all the feels. I felt like we were children again & that he wasn’t gone for the last 7 years. Such a special day that I will forever cherish.”⁣⁣

⁣Azaria wrapped up her post by adding the hashtags: “#betterdaysarecoming #dream #goals #mentalhealthawareness #charlotte #bigbrother #love #family #kimkardashian #kanyewest.”

Kardashian West, who started a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, recently opened up on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians about focusing her attention on prison reform.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she said. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.”

Aiming to take the bar in 2022, the reality star credits her late father Robert Kardashian with inspiring her to become a lawyer.

“I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, ‘This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,’ ” she recalled. “I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian West has reportedly helped orchestrate the release of 17 inmates over the last three months, according to TMZ.

In 2018, she managed to petition President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.