Saint West definitely takes after his father when it comes to having hip-hop in his blood!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her 2-year-old son wildly dancing at a restaurant table while listening to “Raise Up” by rapper Petey Pablo.

The famous family is currently on vacation in the Bahamas and were enjoying an alfresco lunch when Saint decided to show off his dance moves.

Clearly, the 2-year-old is a big fan of the song because not even his chicken tenders and fries could stop him from busting a move.

Saint even waved a napkin in the air before throwing it across the restaraunt, proving he’s just as spontaneous as dad Kanye West.

Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Saint may be a lot like his dad, he also has a few things in common with mom Kardashian West, 37.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to get Saint to indulge in her love for Snapchat filters.

Although Saint was hesitant at first, he later came around.

“Oh, you want one of those Snapchat animals?” Kardashian West asked Saint after he requested the specific filter.

“Yeah,” Saint responded.

Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Okay let’s find a good one, come here,” Kardashian West then said before finding the dog filter.

After trying it on, Saint screamed “Woof!”

Nonetheless, when it comes to Instagram filters, Saint isn’t easily amused.

During another mother-and-son bonding moment, Kardashian West played around with her “fave filter,” the one that gives users big eyes and purple lipstick.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

“I love this filter, but it only goes on one person,” Kardashian West said.

“You don’t want it on me?” Kardashian West asked Saint, who could be seen pouting in the background.

“You want me to look normal again?” Kardashian West asked.

“That face. My goodness,” Kardashian West told Saint before taking off the filter.