Kim Kardashian Asks Judge to Be Declared Legally Single amid Kanye West Divorce: Report

Kim Kardashian West wants to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, TMZ reports.

The SKIMS founder, 41, filed court documents on Friday, asking to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, according to the outlet which reported that she additionally asked to have her maiden name restored.

A lawyer and rep for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The new court filings come amid West's repeated public pleas to get back together with Kardashian West. The latest plea came on Thursday, when he dedicated his song "Runaway" to his ex while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Kanye West and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he added, "more specifically, Kimberly."

West also previously insisted that Kardashian West is "still" his wife. While appearing on the Drink Champs podcast in early November, the musician said, " 'cause she's still my wife, ain't no paperwork," and said the two were not divorced.

"And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced," he said, adding, "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."

After Thursday's concert, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West "knows where Kanye's head is" but "ignores it."

The source also said Kardashian West "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," adding, "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian West attended Thursday's concert with her two eldest kids, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. The source said North "is especially a fan of her dad's music."

"Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye," the source added. "Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."