Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to 'Fight for People Who Deserve a Second Chance' as a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian West wants justice.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, the reality star reviews letters from inmates asking for her help in seeking clemency.

“If I see something that I feel like has a real shot and just like moves me, then I’ll send it to my attorney’s who look over everything just to make sure it’s legitimate,” she tells mom Kris Jenner.

Kardashian West, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, says her interest in criminal law began at a young age after watching her father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian, work.

“I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like ‘This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,’ ” she recalls. “I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her.”

“It really is overwhelming how much people do write,” she continues. “I do want to read and see if there are the right cases and what I can do to help.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

She has been working with author and CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, cofounders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform, for months, visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House.

Last year, Kardashian West successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender. After Johnson was released, a major bipartisan piece of criminal justice–reform legislation, the FIRST STEP Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said of her decision, explaining that she eventually decided to embark on the journey after “seeing a really good result” with Johnson.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed,” she said. “That was really a turning point for me.”

Though Kardashian West did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

If Kardashian West passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

