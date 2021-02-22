"She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian Felt Kanye West Wasn't 'Willing' to 'Compromise' in Their Marriage, Source Says

Kim Kardashian is focusing on the well-being of herself and her four children amid her divorce from Kanye West.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 40, officially filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was with family over the weekend, spending time with those closest to her as she continues to deal with her split from her estranged husband.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," the source says. "She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family."

The source adds that the SKIMS founder is feeling "disappointed" that she and West couldn't make their marriage work.

"There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," says the source.

"But it takes two people to create a happy marriage," the source says. "Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

Image zoom Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

But in January, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A source close to West previously told PEOPLE that the "Stronger" crooner "isn't happy" but "resigned to reality" after Kardashian filed for divorce.

"He knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier," the source said at the time. "This is a somber day for him."

"Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot. It's rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality," the insider continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Split from Kim Kardashian: 'He Knows What He Is Losing' Says Source

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the divorce filing had been amicable, with both West and Kardashian in agreement over joint legal and physical custody.