"This is a very sad time for her," says a source of Kim Kardashian, whose six-year marriage to Kanye West has been under strain.

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Trapped’ in Her Marriage with Kanye West: ‘She Doesn’t Know What to Do’

"This is a very sad time for her," says a source of the reality star, who has been struggling to navigate her marriage amidst West's recent public outbursts. "She's really upset."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the last few weeks, West, who has bipolar disorder, has demonstrated behavior that is increasingly erratic, including divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage. (The stars have four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.) He has also launched an unlikely bid for president of the United States.

"Kim feels trapped," the source says. "She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn't know what to do."

Indeed, multiple sources say that the six-year union between West, 43, and Kardashian, 39, was under strain even before the recent incidents. Since, things have come close to a breaking point.

"Kim was thinking that they need to be apart," says the source of Kardashian, who returned home to Los Angeles on Tuesday. "She knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now, and it's honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."