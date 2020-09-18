Kim Kardashian 'Feels Powerless' as Kanye West Posts More Troubling Tweets: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the star is feeling "like she can only take so much" after her husband's latest tweetstorm

Earlier, this summer, the rapper and reality star appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children. But things took a turn this week as West, 42, fired off a number of troubling tweets. On Wednesday, Twitter took the unusual step of banning the artist for a period of time after he violated the platform's rules by sharing a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to an editor at Forbes. In another tweet, he posted a video in which he appeared to urinate on one of his Grammys.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, is "at the end of her rope — again."

"He's off his meds," the source claims. "He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later."

Reps for West and Kardashian had no comment.

According to the source, Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months, with West— is feeling "like she can only take so much."

"It's the same thing over and over and over again," the source says. "He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her."

"Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything," the source adds. "None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."

Kardashian publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Story in July, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation. Last year, she told Vogue that West had opted out of treating the disorder with pharmaceuticals.

"For him, being on medication is not really an option," she said at the time. "Because it just changes who he is."

And as for West's political aspirations? The source tells PEOPLE that it's not top of mind for Kardashian, who vocally supported Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election but has worked with the Trump family on prison reform.

"She doesn't care one bit about the presidential run," the source says. "She wants the kids to be happy and to have a stable father. That's all she wants. And she'll do whatever she can do to have that happen. But she is not going to cater to his whims."