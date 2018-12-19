Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Kim Kardashian Fangirls Over Her 'Idol' Jennifer Lopez During Movie Night: 'Dreams Do Come True'

placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
December 19, 2018

All this movie night was missing was a red carpet!

Kim Kardashian West was left starstruck when Jennifer Lopez joined in on a movie night at the reality star’s house, along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and singer Sia. The group held a special screening of Lopez’s new movie, Second Act.

“I’m having a movie night at my house,” Kardashian West, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come have a movie night with me.”

In a series of videos, Kardashian West credited Lopez, 49, with her love of all things glam.

“My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez,” she said. “I would try and see what shoes she’d wear, what makeup, what hair — I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer.”

“I never would have imagined this would have been my life,” she added as Lopez laughed in the background. “I always fangirl for her. Dreams do come true, guys!”

Jenner, 63, also posted from the gathering on her own Instagram, admitting she’s equally as enamored with Lopez as her daughter.

“I am in love with Jennifer Lopez and a huge fan,” she said, adding the caption, “Best night ever!”

After watching the movie, the group kept the fun going with a birthday celebration for Sia, who worked on a song with Lopez for the movie. The singer rang in her 43rd birthday with some sweet treats courtesy of Kardashian West.

And if Kardashian West thinks she’s obsessed with Lopez now, just wait until the singer drops her new skincare line in late 2019.

“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” Lopez said during a recent speaking engagement in N.Y.C. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

Lopez also recently opened up PEOPLE about how she manages to look so fabulous in her late forties.

“I sum it all up as trying to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “I’m just trying to take care for myself. I think I’m hangin’ on!”

