Kim Kardashian Fangirls over Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page: 'I'm Not Ok!'

Better late than never!

Viewers have been obsessing over Bridgerton since it dropped on Netflix in December, and the hit period drama can now count Kim Kardashian West amongst its fans. On Sunday, the star documented herself watching the show during a girls night in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's finally happening!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing characters Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her TV screen.

Based on the scene in question, it appears Kardashian West, 40, watched at least the first four episodes of the show — and that was more than enough to get her hooked.

"I'm not ok!!!!" she wrote alongside another photo of the two main characters dancing. "What is happening?!?! I'm not crying!"

kim k bridgerton Image zoom Credit: kim Kardashian/ instagram

kim k bridgerton Image zoom Credit: kim Kardashian/ instagram

Kardashian West streamed the show alongside friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus while enjoying a glass of wine.

Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kim k bridgerton Image zoom Credit: kim Kardashian/ instagram

The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a smash hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streaming service's "biggest show ever."

At the time, Netflix said that Bridgerton was watched by a record 82 million households globally (and counting) since it began streaming. The show, produced by Shonda Rhimes, made the top 10 in every country except Japan and hit number one in 83 countries including the United States.

And Kardashian West caught season 1 just in time: Bridgerton was recently renewed for season 2. The second season will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.