Merry Christmas from the West family!

Days after the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party on Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet slideshow to Instagram of happy family photos — featuring herself, her husband Kanye West and children North, Saint and Chicago — that were captured during the evening bash.

In the first photo, Kanye, 41, smiled as he held son Saint, 3, who bit the collar of his black dress shirt.

Meanwhile, Kim, 38, posed in a plunging, off-white satin gown while she held 11-month-old daughter Chicago on her hip. And front and center was 5-year-old North, who stole the show with her red lipstick and model-esque pose.

For the second shot, North kept her same pose while little Chicago was captured laughing.

In the third photo, the West family posed in front of a number of frosted Christmas trees before they moved to what appears to be an outdoor walkway filled with LED Christmas lights.

And in the last snapshot, Kim and Kanye posed without their kids as they leaned on large, plush, faux snowballs while pretending to be sleeping.

Prior to posting the family photos, Kim shared a number of images on social media from the Christmas Eve celebration, which boasted a winter wonderland theme.

Among those in attendance — aside from the KarJenner clan, which included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian — were Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons and John Legend.

On her Instagram Story, Kim shared a video of herself, Chicago and North rocking out to a performance at the party before embarking on a sleigh ride with longtime friend Paris Hilton.

Hilton, who wore a short red number for the evening, and Kim expressed their excitement about sliding down a hill in a video posted on Kanye’s Twitter account.

“Bff,” he captioned the video, which documented the pair getting pumped up.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three said with a smile on her face while the hotel heiress danced.

“Let’s do it!” Hilton, 37, yelled in response as the duo held hands, and the KKW Beauty mogul grabbed a red sled for them to share.