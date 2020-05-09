Kim Kardashian Surprises Kris Jenner with Sweet Mother's Day Present, Family Exchanges Glitzy Gifts

Kim Kardashian gifted her mom a photo album while Kylie Jenner handed out crystal-studded clutches to her sisters

The Kardashians are getting an early start to their Mother’s Day gift exchanges ahead of the holiday on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, posted a tribute to the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, on Friday evening. Kim shared a photo of young Kris in a bikini along with a video showing off her gift: a photo album filled with shots from Kris’ wedding with Kim’s father, the late Rob Kardashian.

“She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!” Kim wrote in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”

The KKW Beauty mogul explained that she teamed up with Kris’ wedding photographer, Alfred Garcia, to organize the gift. In addition to putting the photos together in an album, Kim purchased the original camera he used to shoot the 1978 celebration.

Sister Kylie Jenner, 22, also got an early start to her Mother’s Day gift-giving. Kylie sent her sisters cheetah-shaped clutches, all completely covered in crystals. The clutches, made by Judith Leiber, each cost more than $5,000.

Both Khloé, 35, and Kim thanked Kylie for the gifts on their social media pages.

“Awww I love you, my sissy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the crystal clutch, while Kim said “I mean seriously Kylie? For Mother’s Day? How beautiful,” on her own page.

Kim, a mom of four, showed off a pile of additional gifts, including a blue Christian Dior makeup bag and a “Mommy's Little Quarantine Kit” from sister Khloé.

Kris also got in on the gift exchange, sending her children boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts to mark the occasion. “Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” Kris’ oldest daughter Kourtney, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story, showing off the box of treats.

“Why does my mom do this to me?” Khloè said of the same gift from her mom, “Stop sending me perfect things!”