Kim Kardashian FaceTimes Chris Harrison to Get Bachelor 'Tea' (She Loves Hannah Ann Sluss!)

Millions of fans tuned in to watch the Bachelor finale last night — including Kim Kardashian West.

The reality star watched the episode with friends at a finale party and documented the evening on her Instagram Story, showing off three cakes decorated with pictures of Peter Weber (and his mom!), Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

She also posted a picture of Chris Harrison from the episode, adding a “Good Vibes” sticker, and later even FaceTimed with the host to unpack all the juicy drama.

“Getting all the tea from @chrisbharrison,” she wrote.

And she tweeted some of her thoughts as the episode aired, writing, “Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!!”

“I love Hannah Ann!!!!” she added.

During Tuesday night’s highly anticipated finale, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann after Madison walked away from the show before the final rose ceremony.

But one month later, the pilot called off the engagement and, with a little help from Harrison, went on to pursue a relationship with Madison after realizing his feelings for her never went away.

The two reunited during the live portion of the finale, admitting that they still have love each other and are taking their relationship “one step at a time, one day at a time” — all despite the vocal protests of Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber. She was seen rolling her eyes during Madison’s segment, whereas she teared up and clapped during Hannah Ann’s.

And when Harrison asked Barbara for her thoughts, she didn’t hold back.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

“I’m telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough,” a visibly frustrated Peter said. “Please. Listen to me.”