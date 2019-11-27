Kim Kardashian Enlists Kylie Jenner to Throw Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Party: She 'Deserves' It

Kylie Jenner is putting on her party-planner hat.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West enlists her billionaire sister to help throw Khloé Kardashian an epic birthday party.

“Every time Kylie has a party, she has these big, extravagant things,” Kim tells her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. “She has a Halloween party, she has a Friendsgiving party, she literally has everything for her friends.”

After hearing Khloé’s desire to be included in one of Kylie’s parties and with her birthday right around the corner, Kim has an idea.

“I feel like if anyone deserves a Kylie-thrown party, it’s Khloé,” says Kim, 39. “I’m so happy Kylie decided to take over Khloé’s birthday party. She just goes all out. Khloé’s had a rough year so I’m excited she’s going to have this birthday party and just have a good time.”

But when Khloé got word that Kylie, 22, was planning her party, she immediately became suspicious as to who would tell the makeup mogul that she wanted a party in the first place.

When Khloé confronted Kim, she lied and said she had no idea why Kylie wanted to throw the bash.

“I’ll take one for the team of being a liar for her to have a better party,” says Kim.

As fans know, Khloé celebrated her 35th birthday in June with a super-luxe, super-pink themed soirée. After walking under a neon sign that said “KHLOmoney” in giant pink scrawl, guests entered a backyard bash fit for reality royalty. All of the food, decor and outfits were tinted in shades of pink, and the birthday girl wore a hot pink tube top and her hair down in waves.

At the time, Khloé gave fans a tour of the party grounds on her Instagram Story, showing off strings of pink flowers hanging from the ceilings, pink throw pillows and blankets decorating chairs and couches, many more pink neon signs displaying quotes from Khloé herself, a mechanical bull and various bars and food stations.

Pink cups for beverages were emblazoned with quirky Khloé quotes, and paper straws were topped with glamorous Khloé selfies. A drink menu for the party listed two signature cocktails: the “I’m In Love With The KoKo,” with Casamigos tequila and pink lemonade, and the “Khlo Money Moves,” which was spiked with Grey Goose vodka and St. Germain.

