Kim Kardashian made the best of a bad situation.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star celebrated her birthday, after turning 42 on Friday.

On her Instagram Story, Kim documented that she and a group of family and friends had plans to dine at Carbone and see Usher's residency in Las Vegas, but they were derailed due to dangerous weather conditions in the city, which included 60 mph wind gusts.

"The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening and we are heading back home," the SKIMS mogul explained in one post.

In other follow-up posts, Kim then revealed that she and her crew — which included mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian — dined at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Los Angeles instead.

In one post shared on her Story, Kim told her followers, "We stopped at In-N-Out because we couldn't make it to Carbone in Vegas," before panning the camera over to Khloé, 38, who flashed a peace sign.

Kim then shared an inside look at her visit to the famed fast-food joint, where a camera crew could be seen joining her entourage during their impromptu outing. The reality star was captured wearing a silver bikini top and matching pants.

Kim later reiterated in a follow-up post on her Story how her birthday festivities didn't go exactly as planned.

"For the record ... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports. And it was too dangerous so safety first and we flew home," she wrote.

The mother of four also shared that LaLa Anthony flew into Las Vegas from New York City to surprise her, and she had "FOMO" — a.k.a. Fear of Missing Out — when Anthony still attended the Usher concert and sent her videos.

Kim officially marked her 42nd birthday on Friday, and her loved ones weren't shy to express their adoration for her on social media.

Khloé shared a heartfelt post on Instagram alongside several photos of the pair together through the years. In her tribute, she praised her older sister as "resilient" and a "loving and patient person."

Mom Kris, 66, shared a sweet video compilation of Kim's birthdays past, which began in childhood and ended with clips of Kim as a fashion icon and mother. She accompanied the video with an emotional caption that celebrates Kim's strength and success.

Kim's 9-year-old daughter North also got in on the action with a TikTok posted to her and her mom's joint account late Thursday night — in which they took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta — alongside the caption, "Moms birthday TikTok 🥳."

The birthday gal's siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared loving tributes on social media.