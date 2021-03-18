"With Kanye, she was often on his schedule. Now she is able to do whatever makes her happy,” a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian is enjoying being able to spend more time with her friends.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, moves forward in her divorce from Kanye West, a source tells PEOPLE that the mother of four has been getting together with her gal pals "a couple of times a week at least."

"Kim is figuring out her new life as single. With Kanye, she was often on his schedule. Now she is able to do whatever makes her happy," the source says.

"Lately, she really enjoys girls' nights. She sees her girlfriends a couple of times a week at least. She loves catching up with them," the source adds. "She has a big group of friends that are great support."

In addition to celebrating brother Rob Kardashian's birthday this week, the SKIMS founder also got together with some of her closest friends for a casual game night on St. Patrick's Day.

"Kourtney and I are on the same team playing Taboo," she said in one video. "When we're on the same team, game over for everybody."

"This is what winners look like," she captioned another group photo.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West, 43, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

The two share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

As the pair divide assets, Kardashian has continued to live in the $60-million Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, while the rapper has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," a source previously told PEOPLE.