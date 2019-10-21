Kim Kardashian Had 'Perfect' Early Birthday Celebration in Palm Springs with Sisters and Friends

Kim Kardashian West kicked off her birthday celebrations with a low-key weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who turned 39 on Monday, spent the weekend at mom Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, where she was joined by her sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, plus a handful of close friends.

“It was a girls’ trip and just the way she wanted it,” a source tells PEOPLE. “On Saturday night, they had a fun birthday dinner. Kim usually doesn’t make a big deal about her birthday, so for her this was perfect.”

According to the source, Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West did not attend; the rapper was in Jamaica earlier in the weekend and is also preparing for his album release later this week.

“He is very busy right now,” the source says.

Kardashian West documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, including a sweet moment ahead of her pink-themed dinner on Saturday night where she got her makeup done by Kylie, 22.

On Sunday, the women gathered for a morning stroll around the golf course, followed by some pool time later in the afternoon.

“There is nothing more than I’d rather do than be with all of my friends, laying out, in Palm Springs for the weekend,” Kardashian West said in one video.

She also gifted everyone with goodie bags full of her Skims products, new Yeezy slides and socks and KKW Beauty perfume.

And while mom Kris, 63, was in Rhode Island for Jennifer Lawrence‘s wedding and missed the get-together, she wished her daughter a happy birthday bright and early on Monday morning.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian! You are such a force of nature,” she captioned an extensive slideshow on Instagram. “You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love.”

“You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others,” she continued. “You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever.”