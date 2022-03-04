Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' from Social Media Handles After Being Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is starting anew!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, has officially dropped "West" from her social media accounts.

As of Friday morning, "West" has been removed from Kardashian's Instagram and Twitter pages, with her moniker restored back to her maiden name.

Her official Facebook page, however, still includes estranged husband Kanye West's last name.

Kim Kardashian attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club

Kardashian's recent social media changes comes after the star gained a victory in her divorce proceedings from West, 44, earlier this week.

During a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted Kardashian's request to be ruled legally single, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian appeared via video conference for the hearing, while West did not attend. The ruling came nearly three months after she asked the judge to change her marital status.

West previously challenged his estranged wife's request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement Tuesday that, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Following the hearing, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "relieved" that the judge granted her request to be ruled legally single.

"Kim has considered herself single for a while," the source said. "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final."

"She is in a very happy place right now," the insider added of the KKW Beauty mogul. "It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

That happiness is due in part to Kardashian's four children, according to the source, as well as her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. "Her kids are great and she loves dating Pete," the source noted. "She isn't seeing anyone else. She is having the best time with him."

RELATED VIDEO: Judge Rules Kim Kardashian Legally Single amid Ongoing Divorce from Kanye West

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The former couple's marriage originally landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Kardashian then filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.