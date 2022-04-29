Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Her Family, Judge Rules

On Friday, a judge ruled that Kim Kardashian will no longer be a part of Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kim Kardashian will no longer be named as a defendant in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna — born Angela White — had initially sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's family in 2017 for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at the E! network. Kim, 41, mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were the ones being sued, in particular.

The trial didn't commence until five years later on April 20.

The Kardashian-Jenner family attorney, however, entered a request to have Kim removed from the lawsuit. "Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed," legal documents obtained by PEOPLE state.

"[Blac Chyna's] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian 'ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them' — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim," the document continues. "Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent."

But Chyna's legal team countered that she "has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation," adding that it would be "completely contrary to law" to remove the SKIMS creator.

A judge, however, granted the Kardashian-Jenner family's counsel's request. "There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part' in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants," the ruling obtained by PEOPLE stated.

Additionally, the judge stated that Chyna's "unrelated assertion" that "the alternate jurors were chosen in such a way that the randomness and fairness of the alternative juror process was not secured" is false.

Following Rob and Chyna's 2017 split, the Arthur George designer posted nude photos of her and a series of damaging allegations against her on Instagram. Chyna — who shares daughter Dream, 5, with Rob, 35, and son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex Tyga — said that this situation as well as Rob's family's power over E! likely caused the sudden cancellation of Rob & Chyna.

Before this month's trial, Chyna said what Kim, Kris, 66, Khloé, 37, and Kylie, 24, allegedly did to her was "so wrong."

"I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done," she tweeted. "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."