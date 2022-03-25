Kim Kardashian passed the "baby bar" in December, and has previously helped a handful of incarcerated people commute their sentences

Kim Kardashian Says She 'Dreams' of 'Creating a Successful Law Firm': 'Been in My Soul for Years'

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on helping more people with her law degree.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, told Vogue Hong Kong that she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm." The revelation about her future plans comes years into Kardashian's law education, and the announcement that she passed the baby bar exam.

"The experience taught me so much and I've never worked so hard on something in my life," she said of preparing for the test. "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel were wrongfully convicted."

Kardashian previously said nothing in the law career field has been "handed" to her. "This wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a December Instagram post. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

Kardashian, whose late father Robert Kardashian was a famed lawyer, also told Vogue Hong Kong that his work inspired her life path. "Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years and I'm so proud that I'm now doing this work," she said.

The mother of four added, "Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad and to know that I'm helping people feels really good at the end of the day."

The Kardashians star has already helped others and set her sights on the exoneration of a handful of inmates she believes were wrongfully convicted — or unfairly sentenced — for crimes.

Kardashian helped Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. With Kardashian's advocacy and help, Johnson was pardoned by former President Donald Trump and released from prison after 21 years.