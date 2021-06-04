The star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after almost seven years of marriage

Kim Kardashian 'Doing Great' 3 Months After Divorce Filing: 'She's Come a Long Way,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian West is moving forward following her split from Kanye West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while it wasn't an easy step to take, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 40, is at peace with her choice.

"Kim is doing great," the source says. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

The source adds that the pair's children — daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — "are doing well," and that West sees them "often."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Since the divorce filing, Kardashian and the kids have continued to live in the Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, 43. A source previously told PEOPLE that that's where the reality star plans on staying.

"They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy," the source said in March. "He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."

In April, West requested joint legal and physical custody of the children, according to a legal response filed by West's attorney and obtained by PEOPLE.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, tensions between Kardashian and West seem to be coming to a head on KUWTK. On this week's episode, Kardashian opened up about their strained relationship.

"I honestly can't do this anymore," she told her sisters through tears following a "big fight" with West, which was filmed in the fall. "Why am I still in this, like, place where I'm stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job."

She continued, "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that."

"I feel like a f---ing failure, that it's like, a third f---ing marriage," Kardashian confessed. "I feel like a f---ing loser. But I can't even think about that. I want to be happy."