Kim Kardashian 'Doesn’t Want to Change' Kanye West Amid His Outspoken Opinions: 'She Supports Him'

"They are incredibly supportive of each other," an insider tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple is "very in sync"

By Joelle Goldstein and Aili Nahas
October 31, 2019 12:17 AM

Kanye West may be known for speaking his mind — but that doesn’t make Kim Kardashian West love him any less!

The 42-year-old rapper, who recently released his latest album Jesus Is King, certainly hasn’t been shy to vocalize his controversial opinions as of late.

From expressing his disapproval about Kim’s sexy attire and their daughter North wearing makeup to asking his album’s collaborators to abstain from premarital sex, Kanye has faithfully stood by all of his sentiments, though they might not always be popular.

Despite those outspoken beliefs, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Kim, 39, has been fully supportive of her husband.

“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source says. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

“Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page,” the insider continues.

“They are incredibly supportive of each other,” adds the source. “Kanye, in particular, has been so proud of everything Kim has been doing lately. They are very in sync.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Will Always’ Support Kanye West — But He ‘Likes to Speak for Himself’

Kim has recently proven that this is the case, remaining by her rapper husband’s side as he released his new album and accompanying IMAX film of the same name.

On Oct. 23, she was in attendance for Kanye’s special Jesus Is King screening event in Los Angeles, documenting the evening at length on her Instagram Stories.

Kim was also at Kanye’s Sunday Service event in Los Angeles earlier this week, where she was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner and their momager Kris Jenner.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West, 6, was singing on stage with her dad as seen in multiple Instagram Stories shared by family members.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

RELATED: Kanye West Just Donated $1 Million to Charity for Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kim is “really his biggest fan” and “much prefers his new album over previous ones.”

“She loved being part of his event last night,” the source said of Kim. “Kanye’s fans were beyond excited and Kim felt so proud of him.”

“This [album] is so much more mature and spiritual,” the source explained. “Like music that their kids can actually listen to. It doesn’t have any foul language. She loves how Kanye is evolving.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Theo Wargo/WireImage

RELATED: Kim Kardashian ‘Prefers’ Kanye West’s New Music Because It’s ‘Mature and Spiritual’: Source

And it appears Kanye is equally as enthralled with his wife.

While appearing on Monday’s Airpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kanye gushed about being married to the KKW Beauty mogul.

“Marriage years are different than human years,” West said of his pairing with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whom he married in 2014.

“Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years,” he teased, adding that it feels like he’s been married for “500 years.”

“People thought it would be uncool to be married. Then I got married and people were like, ‘Oh, that’d be cool,’” West added. “It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell. It’s heavenly. It’s great. It’s magnificent.”

