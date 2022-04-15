Kim Kardashian Doesn't Understand Why Kourtney Couldn't Get a Vegas Marriage License: 'I Did It'

"I found out when I woke at 6 in the morning to work out," Kim Kardashian said

Kourtney Kardashian's inability to get a marriage license for her impromptu ceremony with Travis Barker has left her sister Kim Kardashian stumped.

When the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul spoke about the intimate gathering during her Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance on Friday, she shared how she first learned about the couple's surprise plans to wed.

"I found out when I woke at 6 in the morning to work out and there were so many messages on our group chat," she said. "Kourtney was like, 'I got married' and then Khloé [Kardashian] was like, 'Oh, I was there.' And then I was so confused."

"I was like, 'You knew about this?' And [Khloé] said she was just on FaceTime," she continued. "But there was a lot going on I think there was a lot of alcohol involved and a lot of love and they just had a fun night in Vegas."

Asked whether it's a legitimate marriage, Kim said: "I don't think it's legal."

"They said they couldn't get a license in time," she added. "And I was like, 'Really? I did it once in Vegas and I was able to get a license at a random middle of the night time.'

Kim was referencing her short-lived marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. The former couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2000 when she was 19 and later divorced in 2004.

As for her sister Kourtney, the 42-year-old Poosh creator visited the One Love Wedding Chapel with Barker, 46, after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. An Elvis Pressley impersonator married the pair.

Kourtney later confirmed that they hadn't obtained a marriage license prior to their ceremony.

"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned a post filled with photos from the romantic affair. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)."

"Practice makes perfect," she added.

Later addressing the surprise ceremony on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kourtney said there "was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." But she initially "thought" she'd be able to obtain such documentation considering how accessible Las Vegas is at all hours.

"I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock,'" she continued. "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

A source told PEOPLE Kourtney and Barker "don't want a big wedding."

"They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends," the insider said. "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Barker's relationship in January 2021. By that October, the musician proposed to the reality star at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, but he still has a close bond with the 47-year-old model's 23-year-old daughter Atiana, whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.