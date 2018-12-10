Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Engaged: 'I’m Going to Ask'

Even Kim Kardashian West can’t say for sure what the state of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is.

On Sunday’s episode of Busy Tonight, Kardashian West admitted that she “honestly doesn’t know” if her sister is secretly engaged or married to the rapper.

The couple have been sending fans into a frenzy by referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media and sharing a photo of their July GQ cover with a diamond ring emoji.

“They’re the cutest,” Kardashian said. “I think they’re so in love and they have the cutest little family. I would say no — they’re just being cute and posting that [cover]. But they’ve posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when I leave here.”

“I wish you’d asked before,” host Busy Philipps joked.

On Saturday, Jenner added more fuel to the rumors when she showed off the “first two gifts under the tree” in her Instagram Story. In the short clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star zoomed in on two gold-wrapped gifts, one with a “Daddy” tag and the other with a “Wifey” label.

Despite the affectionate nicknames, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kylie and Travis are in no rush to tie the knot.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” the source said. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

Jenner, 21, and Scott, 26 — who first connected at Coachella in April 2017 — have their hands full with their 8-month-old daughter Stormi.

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” the source said. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”