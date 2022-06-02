During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with the SNL comedian, calling him "the best human being I've ever met"

Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson — and the NSFW Reason She Made the First Move!

Kim Kardashian is finally letting fans in on the story behind her and Pete Davidson's romance.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her relationship with the former Saturday Night Live comedian, calling him "the best human being I've ever met."

The KKW Beauty founder was first inspired to share more about her relationship after being asked about her dating life while chatting in the kitchen with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. "Can't a girl just be happy and live?" she responded to them with a laugh.

In a confessional, Kim 41, finally addressed her romance with the comedian, 28, for the first time on the series — and revealed who made the first move in their romance.

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh, s---. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"

"But Pete does not come to my after-party — everyone was at my after-party — [he] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she continued. "I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

Kim then admitted to the cameras, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Gotham/Getty

Speaking to her sisters, Kim noted how people often believe dating Pete must mean "a hysterical comedy show at all times." However, Kim insisted their relationship is "just normal."

"I never knew you can be just so happy watching TV series and going to the gym [with] someone I thought had never even gone to the gym or been to the gym before," she joked.

In a confessional, Kim added of her beau: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met, like the best heart. People always say, 'Oh, he's so funny.' ... That's like, fourth on my list of why I like him. Always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He's really, really thoughtful, and humble, and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

After Khloé, 37, said she was "happy" for her sister, Kim revealed not everyone was initially on board with her and Pete's romance.

"After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texts me and is like, 'Is this s--- for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago, and I was like, 'Dude, you have a better shot [of] me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen, do not ask us.'"

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

During the candid conversation with her sisters, Kim also revealed how being with Pete has inspired her to embrace her natural self — and the sweet ways in which her boyfriend dotes on her.

"I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on," she said. "It's the most refreshing feeling."

"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept complaining about this pimple and being like, 'Oh my god, I have to get up and put pimple medicine on,'" she recalled. "One thing that we seriously have in common is we're obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and beauty products. And I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew I really needed it to go away!"

"I'm not chasing anything and that is the best feeling," she added. "Whether it's like at the beginning of your career, chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship, chasing happiness, it's just all here."

In a confessional, Kourtney said of her sister, "I definitely notice that Kim is happier. I think that she's so much nicer now, so thank you, Pete! I'm so into this new Kim."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Things then took a spicy turn after Kim shared a sly revelation about their intimacy.

"I've heard the 40s are magic," Khloé told her sisters. "I can't wait to be in my 40s."

"When I turned 40, everyone said it's the best sex of your life. Grandma kept on telling me, '40s, the best sex' and I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready!'" Kim said. "And so far, [clicks tongue]."

Kim and Pete were first linked in October following her SNL hosting debut. After sharing an onscreen kiss in their sketch, the two were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster. It wasn't until February that Pete publicly called Kim his girlfriend in an interview with PEOPLE.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim and Pete's relationship is getting serious. "Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," the insider said. "He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."

Kim shares four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex Kanye West.