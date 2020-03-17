Kim Kardashian Hilariously Discovers a Lobster on the Loose in Calabasas: 'What Is Happening?!'

There’s a lobster on the loose in Calabasas!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared a video on Twitter of a lobster roaming freely on her street.

“Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!” Kim, 39, wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, the lobster is seen flexing its claws as Kim zooms in on the crustacean.

The lobster has since become an internet sensation and even has a twitter under the fitting username @calabasaslobster.

“Taking a stroll,” the lobster tweeted, later following up with: “Wtf I think I just passed Kim K’s house.”

“1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye,” the lobster tweeted again.

It is not immediately clear who is behind the account.

Kim’s discovery comes after she sent her well-wishes to her followers amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“Sending everyone lots of love today,” Kim tweeted alongside a selfie, which shows her pouting in her massive closet.

Kim’s makeup line KKW Beauty also spoke out, writing, “We send our best wishes for everyone’s safety and health as we get through these unprecedented times together as a community.”

The note was signed, “Love, Kim & the KKW Team.”

Kim has been candid about how she’s combatting the virus.

Last week, the reality star used disinfectant wipes after saying she saw her sister Khloé Kardashian coughing amid the outbreak.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to a doctor named Caesar that she was disinfecting almost everything after Khloé began coughing in her presence.

“So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kim said in reference to a Pretend Makeup kit for children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

Kim then pulled out a box of Clorox wipes and rubbed the surface of the box.

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kim said. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”

“Okay, now I can give it to my daughter,” Kim said.

Kim also shared a chart of a hand-washing technique that her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd posted.

Kim also gave her followers tips on how to greet one another safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello,” Kim said in the first video of the series.

The two men in the video then proceed to tap their feet against their respective partner’s feet — after washing their hands of course.

The gesture allows people to still be friendly without shaking someone’s hand.

Worldwide, there are now 173,293 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 66 people have died.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China, in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.