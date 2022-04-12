Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Speak to Kanye West for '8 Months' After Divorce

"Him and I just took a minute of not talking," Kim Kardashian said of not speaking to ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from Kanye West.

During an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul revealed that the former couple temporarily stopped speaking after she filed for divorce in February 2021.

"We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere," she said.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day," she continued. "I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust. And I've seen it all before, I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn't mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he's not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we'll have that again. I'm always really hopeful."

Kardashian said the former couple still "have so much love for each other."

"We really do. We're always family, we're always going to have so much love and we love our kids," she continued. "We both love the time we spent together. You know, I think that we'll always have that and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reasons, but no matter what, I always just think of like the positive times."

"If you were in a situation and you were hurting and that was your way of expressing yourself, like I don't judge," she added, referencing West's public outbursts about Kardashian's relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson. "We're always going to be cool and family, even if it doesn't look that way. Like, it'll always end up that way. So everything will always be okay."

Describing where the exes currently stand, Kardashian said: "Right now, it's good."

"When things are calm, we don't really communicate. But I think that's okay sometimes, you know," she continued. "And I think that we will. We always will. That's just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person and I just have so much love for him. So that'll never change, but it doesn't mean that they're the right one for you and that's okay too."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair initially appeared to be on good terms while co-parenting their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things shifted between them as she got more serious with Davidson, 28.

West has hurled public attacks at Kardashian and Davidson, including burying a claymation version of the Saturday Night Live comedian in his "Eazy" music video. But the exes have worked to remain cordial for the sake of their kids, even recently attending son Saint's soccer game together.

Before being declared legally single, Kardashian had opened up about the "changes" in her life that resulted in the pair's divorce.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she told Vogue for its March 2022 cover story. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good."