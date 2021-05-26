Kim Kardashian Reveals She Didn't Pass the Baby Bar Exam in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'I'm a Failure'

The reality star needed a score of 560 to pass the exam, but received a 474

Kim Kardashian West hit a bump in the road on her journey to become a lawyer.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 40, reveals that she did not pass the baby bar exam, which in her case is required in order to be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

"I did not pass the baby bar," she tells sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Kim announced in an April 2019 interview with Vogue that she was studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she explains in the clip. "After year one, you have to take the baby bar."

"This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar," she adds.

Kim took the baby bar exam during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last June after spending "six weeks straight" studying. The reality star needed a 560 to pass, but received a score of 474.

"I am a failure," she says. "To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up."

But Kourtney, 41, and Khloé, 36, commend their sister for how far she's come.

"I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless," Kourtney says of their late father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian Sr. "Just the fact that you're pursuing this."

Kim says she's most disappointed that she didn't pass because of how much time away from her kids she had to sacrifice in order to study and prepare for the exam. And with the next test only one month away, Kim isn't sure if she's ready to take the baby bar a second time.

"I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it's my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it's too late cancel," she says. "And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"

But the sisters agree that if Kim waits until June 2021 to retake the test, she could lose momentum.

"I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything," Kim says. "I could try...or I could just give up."

"I really need to think about it," she adds.