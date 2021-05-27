Kim Kardashian Denies She Hooked Up with Travis Barker: 'False Narrative'

Kim Kardashian is shutting down rumors about her relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker.

During a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, Kim, 40, denied that she and Barker, 45, have ever been anything more than friends.

"Did you hook up with Travis Barker?" one fan asked.

"NO! False narrative!" Kim wrote in response. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

Barker has been friends with the Kardashian family for years, as they all live in Calabasas.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple has spent time with each other's families since they started dating, and that Barker had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The source told PEOPLE that Barker has liked Kourtney "for a long time and she just got more open to the idea."

"He's a good guy and a really great dad," they added at the time. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."