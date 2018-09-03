Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Never’ Hooked Up with Drake: ‘End of Story’

Kim Kardashian West is putting an end to speculation that she once had a romantic relationship with Drake.

“Never happened. End of story,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram, in response to a video shared by The Shade Room in which DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon speculated that the pair’s past relationship was the source of a feud between the Canadian rapper and her husband Kanye West.

“I think Drake smashed Kim K,” DJ Akademiks said in the video, which occurred during an Everyday Struggle interview with Complex.

Agreeing, Cannon — who once dated Kardashian West — replied, “That ain’t that far off of a concept.”

“As a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Y’all don’t want me to let this out,’ ” Cannon added.

Fans have also speculated that the KKW Beauty mogul is the “Kiki” named in Drake’s popular song “In My Feelings,” as she has long gone by that nickname. And over the weekend, a theory went viral on Twitter positing that Drake’s verse on Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s song “SICKO MODE” — “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price” — could be a reference to how close he lives to the Wests’ mansion.

During a radio interview last month with 107.5 WGCI Chicago, West shot down rumors that he and Drake — a longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend — were feuding.

“It ain’t no beef…We all got love for Drake” he said, according to Fader, adding that despite their differences in the past, he was confident they would eventually “reconcile.”

However, during a performance days earlier in Chicago (West’s hometown), Drake switched up the lyrics to his 2015 single “Know Yourself” — changing the lyrics “Then Kanye dropped” to “Then Kanye flopped.”

The artist was seemingly referring to sales of West’s latest album, Ye, released on June 1. According to Billboard, it sold 208,000 equivalent album units on its first week, landing at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and spawning singles “Yikes” and “All Mine” (both that placed in top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100).

Meanwhile, Drake released his own album, Scorpion, later that month. The LP also debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 but sold 335,000 equivalent album units, Billboard reported. It’s since set records, with all 25 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Three of those songs — “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings” — reached No. 1.

In May, fans also questioned what was going on between the pair after Pusha T released a song called “Infared” on his latest album (which West produced), calling out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter — an accusation that has long followed the former Degrassi actor.

Unwilling to take the insult lying down, Drake dropped a response track called “Druppy Freestyle,” lobbing insults Pusha’s way and reminding the 41-year-old Bronx rapper that he had co-writing credits on tracks of West’s The Life of Pablo album.

A social media spat ensued in the days that followed, in which Drake, 31, produced an invoice for Pusha’s boost in album sales (or specifically, $100,000 for “promotional assistance and career-reviving”). Pusha then released a scathing song called “The Story of Addion,” in which he claimed Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux — longtime rumors Drake later verified on Scorpion.