Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game: 'I Was There to Support Him'

Booing is not Kim Kardashian West‘s style.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, cleared the air on whether or not she was heckling her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while she and her husband Kanye West sat courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers game Monday night.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” Kim tweeted in response to a report that questioned her intentions at the match. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Fans began accusing Kim of booing Thompson, 28, after videos surfaced on Twitter, showing her standing up and screaming as the player shot a free throw.

The mother of four had long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February.

“Kim is the one who is really upset about this,” a source told PEOPLE after the incident. “She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other.”

Thompson shares 1-year-old daughter True with Khloé.

However, photos of Kim at the game show her happily cheering and fist pumping.

Kim also shared moments from her night out on her Instagram Story, posting an up-close shot of Thompson (a center/power forward) in action.

Aside from cheering on Thompson, whose team was not victorious Monday, Kim turned the basketball court into her own personal catwalk.

The KKW Beauty founder made quite the style statement as she bundled up in a black puffer coat and gold-mirrored shades inside the arena — which she wore the entire game.

She also pulled out one of her favorite go-to pieces: vintage Tom Ford for Gucci snakeskin pants circa 2000, which can be purchased from designer consignment shops for upwards of $10,000.

As for her footwear, the fashion and beauty mogul wore iridescent silver sequin-embroidered Balenciaga booties.

Joining Kim and Kanye courtside during the game was jeweler Jennifer Meyer and Courteney Cox, who kept her look casual and comfortable in a neutral sweater, cropped white pants and New Balance sneakers.