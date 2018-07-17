Kim Kardashian Defends Sister Kylie Jenner's Forbes Cover After Backlash: 'She Is Self-Made'

Don’t mess with Kim Kardashian West’s siblings.

The mother of three, 37, came to her little sister Kylie Jenner’s defense after the latter came under fire for her Forbes cover in which she was called “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire” at 20-years-old.

Kardashian West recently told Refinery29 she “really didn’t get” the backlash “because she is ‘self-made,’ ” explaining that she was proud of the creative way in which her sister took “an insecurity of her and [found] out how to make a really successful business off of it,” referring to Jenner’s lips.

“We are all ‘self-made,’” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

Kardashian West added, “Me, Kylie, not one [of the KarJenner siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice.”

Forbes/Jamel Toppin

“That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way,” Kardashian West said. “Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

Jenner’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, is estimated to be worth $900 million, according to Forbes. The number puts Jenner on track to being “the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female” — surpassing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million – and She Hasn’t Even Turned 21 Yet

Several people on social media called out the publication for claiming the young TV reality star was “self-made.” Among the detractors was Dictionary.com which shaded the young mom of one on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com tweeted in response to the story, before shadily quipping: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Despite the criticism, Jenner’s family quickly jumped to her defense on social media to praise their little “boss.”

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

“CONGRATS,” Kardashian West tweeted. “Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY.”

And momager Kris Jenner, 62, was also quick to celebrate the cover.

“My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!” she gushed on Instagram. “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!”

Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊💥💥💥💥🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business.

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of. (And that’s not even all of her earnings: She also rakes in product endorsements, cashes in her KUWTK paychecks, and boasts a Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal.)

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” she told the magazine. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”