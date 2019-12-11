Kim Kardashian Defends Family's Absence at Caitlyn Jenner's Reality Show Exit

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out on why her family was not at Caitlyn Jenner‘s side following her elimination from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West, 39, explained on Twitter that “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

Kardashian West’s response was in agreement with Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, who echoed similar sentiments regarding the situation when asked about the family’s absence by a fan.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon said to a fan on Instagram, according to Just Jared. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Normally, after a contestant is eliminated they are greeted by their family and friends on set. Caitlyn, instead, flew home with her close friend Sophia Hutchins.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

The former Olympian was voted off the British reality series in an emotional double-elimination on Friday.

Although her family was not there to immediately comfort her, her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner gave her a warm welcome back in America.

“Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn, wrote on Instagram with a photo of her house decorated with balloons, including ones that say “Welcome Home.”

The day after her elimination, Caitlyn, 70, shared an Instagram Story post and revealed that she was reunited with Hutchins.

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Caitlyn said in an Instagram Story post following the eviction. “But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

“Sophia’s here! Yay!” Caitlyn added with a cheer, while shifting the camera to show Hutchins, 23.

Following her exit from the shot, Caitlyn and Hutchins enjoyed a day on the beach in Australia on Sunday, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Hutchins, who had been running Caitlyn’s social media for her while she was on the show, announced Caitlyn’s elimination with a post from her account.

“Caitlyn may have been eliminated – but I’m ready to get back to basics…Drinking wine out of the bottle with you hehe! 😉 You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo,” she wrote.

Hutchins also left a supportive comment on the post from her own page, writing, “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you 😍😍😍😍😍.”

During her elimination, Caitlyn broke down while recalling her time on the show.

“I came here to kind of test myself, because I did the show 16 years ago. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The first night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night,” she said, according to The Sun. “I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks.”

While on the show, Caitlyn opened up to her castmates about life in the Kardashian family spotlight and her transition. The former Olympian publicly came out as transgender in 2015.